CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $423.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $438.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

