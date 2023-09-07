CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 20,662 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.