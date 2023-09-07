CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 233 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $159.99 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.