CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 328 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 243.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $70.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.