CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

