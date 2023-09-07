CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 282 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 95,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,179,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $979,499.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,826 shares of company stock worth $285,573,193 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.