CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

