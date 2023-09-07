Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $34,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $495.73 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.23 and a 200-day moving average of $472.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

