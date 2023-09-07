Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.05.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $258.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

