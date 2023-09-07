Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,911 shares of company stock worth $4,326,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $310.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.47. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

