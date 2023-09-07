Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,784,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AJG opened at $227.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $232.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,888 shares of company stock worth $8,792,647. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

