Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 267 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $681,707,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $30,815,520,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.
Cummins Stock Performance
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $235.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.49. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Reasons GameStop Will Pop and 4 Why it Won’t
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- This is How to Get the Best Exposure to AI App Development
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.