Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.28.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

