Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 543,265 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 543,265 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $342,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

