Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NET opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,701.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at $125,566,661.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,701.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,127 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,264. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

