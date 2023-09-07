CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,002,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,511,000 after acquiring an additional 420,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

