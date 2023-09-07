Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Karen Penrose Buys 130 Shares of Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose purchased 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$267.74 ($172.73) per share, with a total value of A$34,805.94 ($22,455.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

