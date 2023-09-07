Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.26

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 495359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $798.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,767 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

