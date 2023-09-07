Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

