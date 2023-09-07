Comparing Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Network International and EverCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Network International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EverCommerce $620.75 million 3.09 -$59.82 million ($0.28) -36.28

Network International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverCommerce.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network International N/A N/A N/A EverCommerce -8.49% -5.58% -3.17%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Network International and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Network International and EverCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Network International 0 3 0 0 2.00 EverCommerce 1 2 6 0 2.56

EverCommerce has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given EverCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than Network International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EverCommerce beats Network International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Network International

(Get Free Report)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions. In addition, the company provides value-added services, including SmartView interactive dashboards, SmartView performance report, dynamic currency conversion, multicurrency online, easy payment plan, 3D secure, and network self-services; and acquiring processing and smart bundle solutions. Further, it offers card and processing solutions comprising debit and credit card, prepaid card, and commercial card solutions; fraud solutions; loyalty solutions; instant issuance, card control, 3D secure, SmartView, API, and payment plan services; and issuer services. Network International Holdings plc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.