Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) COO Gregory M. Hart Sells 49,208 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Compass Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of COMP opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.16.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
