Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) COO Gregory M. Hart Sells 49,208 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Compass Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of COMP opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

