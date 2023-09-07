Contrasting Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) & Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena 0 1 0 0 2.00 Origin Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena N/A N/A N/A Origin Bancorp 17.85% 9.50% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena N/A N/A N/A ($12.40) -0.22 Origin Bancorp $383.88 million 2.40 $87.71 million $3.01 9.91

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services. The company also provides leasing and factoring services for businesses, artisans, and professionals; and mid- and long-term lending, corporate finance, capital markets, and structured finance services. In addition, it offers investment banking products and services; foreign banking services; and custody and deposit services for dairy products on behalf of third parties. Further, the company develops and manages IT and telecommunication systems. The company was founded in 1472 and is headquartered in Siena, Italy.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

