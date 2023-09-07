Contrasting OmniAb (OABI) & The Competition

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OmniAb to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

OmniAb has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s competitors have a beta of 5.48, suggesting that their average share price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OmniAb and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 49 789 1321 30 2.61

Valuation & Earnings

OmniAb presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.82%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 14.47%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares OmniAb and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million -$22.33 million -23.65 OmniAb Competitors $1.69 billion $77.14 million 3.38

OmniAb’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33% OmniAb Competitors -2,646.34% -103.25% -22.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OmniAb beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

