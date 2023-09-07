Contrasting SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pathfinder Bancorp and SouthState, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SouthState 0 1 4 0 2.80

SouthState has a consensus price target of $87.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.90%. Given SouthState’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SouthState is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and SouthState’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $57.01 million 1.09 $12.93 million $1.85 7.19 SouthState $1.71 billion 3.16 $496.05 million $7.08 10.02

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 17.14% 10.12% 0.81% SouthState 26.78% 10.92% 1.25%

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SouthState pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SouthState has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. SouthState is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SouthState shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SouthState beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

