Contrasting Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) & Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spectris and Vishay Precision Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spectris alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vishay Precision Group has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.54%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Spectris.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris N/A N/A N/A $1.17 34.80 Vishay Precision Group $362.58 million 1.32 $36.06 million $2.50 14.07

This table compares Spectris and Vishay Precision Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris. Vishay Precision Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Spectris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group 9.33% 11.35% 7.35%

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Spectris on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. Spectris plc was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products. The company also offers data acquisition systems for avionics; measurement systems for steel production; material testing and simulation systems; and data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety and testing. Its products are used in industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer product applications. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.