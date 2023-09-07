Contrasting Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares My Size and Trend Micro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $4.46 million 0.73 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Trend Micro $1.71 billion 3.44 $229.79 million $1.41 29.68

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than My Size.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trend Micro 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for My Size and Trend Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

My Size presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -170.35% -235.73% -127.14% Trend Micro 11.27% 8.36% 4.06%

Volatility and Risk

My Size has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc. is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others. Its products include security software for home & offices, small businesses, data center & cloud, network & web, mobile devices, personal computer (PC) client products, local area network (LAN) server products, Internet server & integrated products, and others. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

