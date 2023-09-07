Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $72,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $50,731.50.
- On Monday, August 7th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00.
Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CORT stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $33.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,269 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
