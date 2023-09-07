Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRBG. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

