Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 485,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 675,299 shares.The stock last traded at $24.82 and had previously closed at $25.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFC

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.