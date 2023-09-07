Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.80. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 1,869,288 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $492.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,396 shares of company stock worth $65,135 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.