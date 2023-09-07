Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.80. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 1,869,288 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.9 %
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $492.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,396 shares of company stock worth $65,135 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
Read More
