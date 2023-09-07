Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $198.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average is $193.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.