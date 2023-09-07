Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $416.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.65.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

