Crewe Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after acquiring an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $129.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

