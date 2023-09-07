CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 506,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,043 shares.The stock last traded at $54.37 and had previously closed at $55.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Get CRH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,054,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CRH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 372,480 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,894,000 after buying an additional 105,949 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.