CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 506,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,043 shares.The stock last traded at $54.37 and had previously closed at $55.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.
CRH Stock Down 0.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,054,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CRH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 372,480 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,894,000 after buying an additional 105,949 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
