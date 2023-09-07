Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $81,925.44 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 2,798 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $81,925.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $102,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $203,070.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $47,538.00.

Shares of CRTO opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 291.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

