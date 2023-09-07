Critical Comparison: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) vs. Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -28.84% -79.68% -43.89% Vasta Platform -6.26% 0.45% 0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vasta Platform 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nerdy and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nerdy currently has a consensus target price of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.93%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Nerdy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 5.05 -$35.40 million ($0.55) -8.82 Vasta Platform $244.87 million 1.35 -$10.57 million ($0.20) -19.97

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nerdy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Nerdy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

