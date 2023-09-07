Critical Review: Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) versus Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -0.64% 3.25% 2.23% Fortuna Silver Mines -22.51% 1.92% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Barrick Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $9.08, suggesting a potential upside of 220.40%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.52 $432.00 million ($0.04) -396.00 Fortuna Silver Mines $681.49 million 1.21 -$128.13 million ($0.48) -5.91

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

