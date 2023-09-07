Critical Survey: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) vs. Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ituran Location and Control pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Comtech Telecommunications pays out -15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ituran Location and Control pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ituran Location and Control has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Comtech Telecommunications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Ituran Location and Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications -5.40% -1.25% -0.58% Ituran Location and Control 14.01% 27.71% 14.63%

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.9% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Ituran Location and Control’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications $486.24 million 0.56 -$33.05 million ($1.28) -7.66 Ituran Location and Control $293.07 million N/A $37.10 million $2.13 14.14

Ituran Location and Control has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comtech Telecommunications. Comtech Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Comtech Telecommunications and Ituran Location and Control, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ituran Location and Control 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Ituran Location and Control has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.20%. Given Ituran Location and Control’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ituran Location and Control is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Comtech Telecommunications on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point; and small aperture terminals. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power radio frequency microwave amplifiers and related switching control technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also delivers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, a service platform that includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for IOS and Android users, and interface using the car infotainment screen, as well as usage based insurance and auto financing. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The Telematics Products segment offers Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

