Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.90. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

