Currency Exchange International (CXI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 13th.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of C$24.88 million for the quarter.

Currency Exchange International Stock Down 0.6 %

CXI stock opened at C$24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$154.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. Currency Exchange International has a twelve month low of C$16.81 and a twelve month high of C$26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.51.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

