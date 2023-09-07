Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $202.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.82. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

