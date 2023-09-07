Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stock Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,217 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Daqo New Energy worth $119,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,786 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 911,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 804,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 717,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 602,129 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DQ stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $68.70.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). The firm had revenue of $636.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

