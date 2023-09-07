Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $407.53. The stock had a trading volume of 263,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

