Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $414.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.93.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

