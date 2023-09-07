Dent Achieves Market Cap of $60.69 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $60.69 million and $1.66 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,713,916,900 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

