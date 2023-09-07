Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $20.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $17.20 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.