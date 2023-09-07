Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $72.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after buying an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204,378 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

