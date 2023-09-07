Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $160.08

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $160.08 and last traded at $160.11, with a volume of 347098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.61) to GBX 4,440 ($56.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.62) to GBX 3,800 ($47.99) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,920 ($36.88) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

