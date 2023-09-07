Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.36. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 3,052,561 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $50,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 931,858 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,404,000. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 733.3% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 439,995 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $13,190,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.