Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $15.90

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.23. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 2,661,220 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,441 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

